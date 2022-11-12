UrduPoint.com

US Looking At Venezuela For Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sources

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) The Biden administration is looking at Venezuela as an additional source for crude oil, but has no intention of a blanket lifting of sanctions, sources told Sputnik.

The Biden administration hopes to lower gasoline prices for US consumers following production cuts made by the Saudi-led OPEC+ group to stabilize the global market.

The United States, according to people familiar with the matter, has no intention of a blanket lifting of sanctions on Venezuela. However, a recalibration of policy toward private sector firms may allow them to recover debt owed by the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, which President Nicolas Maduro appears willing to do. PDVSA stopped payments to creditors in 2017 after it was subject to US sanctions.

The US is also concerned about dependence of Venezuela's refineries, especially El Palito on Iranian heavy crude.

Since May 2022 Iran has exported 6.8 million barrels of its heavy crude to Venezuela's refineries.

A policy adjustment could allow Venezuela to import much needed diluent supply for extra heavy oil production from the US Gulf Coast, which would pivot Venezuela away from Iran, as well as increase the transparency of these shipments, according to the sources.

Talks about a possible thaw in US-Venezuela relations come amid reports that the Venezuelan opposition appears ready to oust interim government opposition leader Juan Guaido and the United States has indicated it would not interfere in the process.

Maduro's government and the country's opposition plan to resume talks in Mexico later this month that will reportedly focus on conditions for a presidential election in Venezuela.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Import Iran Company Oil United States Mexico Venezuela May 2017 Market From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not ..

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sou ..

15 minutes ago
 DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursue ..

DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursues peace bid

15 minutes ago
 APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national instituti ..

APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national institutions

25 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelensky hails 'historic day' as forces ..

Ukraine's Zelensky hails 'historic day' as forces enter Kherson

25 minutes ago
 ATC awards 13 counts of death penalty to each of t ..

ATC awards 13 counts of death penalty to each of two accused in Dasu terrorist a ..

27 minutes ago
 Two Unknown Ships Passed Near Nord Stream Pipeline ..

Two Unknown Ships Passed Near Nord Stream Pipelines Prior to Blast - Satellite C ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.