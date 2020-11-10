UrduPoint.com
US Lowers 2020 Brent Oil Price Forecast To $40 Per Barrel - Energy Information Agency

Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Lowers 2020 Brent Oil Price Forecast to $40 Per Barrel - Energy Information Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Prices of Brent are likely to average closer to $40 per barrel as 2020 winds down, the Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday, paring its forecast for the global crude oil benchmark by more than $1 per barrel from October as the COVID-19 pandemic dims the outlook for energy.

"EIA expects high global oil inventory levels and surplus crude oil production capacity will limit upward pressure on oil prices and that Brent prices will remain near $40/b through the end of 2020," the agency said in its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook.

Last month's report predicted an average 2021 price of $41.19.

The EIA, however, had a more positive projection for 2021, raising its Brent forecast by $7 per barrel between the end of this year and next.

"EIA expects that as global oil demand rises, forecast inventory draws in 2021 will cause some upward oil price pressures," the agency said. "EIA forecasts Brent crude oil prices will average $47/b in 2021."

Reviewing October's action, the EIA said Brent prices declined as previously disrupted crude oil production in Libya came back online and COVID-19 cases began increasing in many countries.

Despite these developments, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects global oil inventories to continue falling in the coming months. However,

It said an average of 95.3 million barrels per day of petroleum and liquid fuels was consumed globally in October, the agency said.

Liquid fuels consumption was down 5.9 million barrels per day (bpd) from October 2019, although it was up from both the third-quarter 2020 average of 94.1 million bpd and the second-quarter 2020 average of 85.3 million bpd.

The EIA also forecast that global consumption of petroleum and liquid fuels will average 92.9 million bpd for all of 2020, down by 8.6 million bpd from 2019, before increasing by 5.9 million bpd in 2021.

More Stories From Business

