UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lowers Brent Crude Oil Price Forecast By Over 20% - Energy Department

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Lowers Brent Crude Oil Price Forecast by Over 20% - Energy Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The United States lowered its 2020 Brent crude oil price forecast by 23 percent largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) revealed in a report on Tuesday.

"EIA forecasts Brent crude oil prices will average $33/b in 2020, $10/b lower than in last month's STEO [Short-Term Energy Outlook] and down from an average of $64/b in 2019," the report said.

Lower demand growth reflects growing evidence of significant disruptions to global economic activity because of COVID-19, the agency said.

EIA also projected that prices will be around $23 per barrel during the second quarter of this year before they rise to $30/b during the second half of 2020.

Brent crude oil prices averaged $32 per barrel in March, the report added, a decrease of $24 per barrel from the average in February and the lowest monthly average since January 2016.

"EIA forecasts that average Brent prices will rise to an average of $46/b in 2021, $10/b lower than forecast last month, as a return to declining global oil inventories puts upward pressure on prices," it added.

Moreover, EIA projected global petroleum and liquid fuels demand to decrease by 5.2 million b/d in 2020 from an average of 100.7 million b/d last year. However, the agency expects it to increase by 6.4 million b/d in 2021.

After the OPEC+ member states failed to come to an agreement about the oil deal's future on March 6, restrictions on crude production have been lifted since April 1. Together with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it caused the prices to fluctuate dramatically down to multi-year lows over the past several weeks, with the price slightly over $33 a barrel as of Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price United States January February March April 2016 2019 2020 From Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

1 hour ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

21 minutes ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

21 minutes ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

21 minutes ago

Africa's biggest airline takes $550m hit due to co ..

21 minutes ago

FA chief warns 'clubs, leagues' could be wiped out ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.