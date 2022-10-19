UrduPoint.com

US Makes Relatively Small Strategic Oil Reserve Draw While Planning More Releases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 10:16 PM

US Makes Relatively Small Strategic Oil Reserve Draw While Planning More Releases

The United States drew down a relatively-small 3.6 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday amid media reports that the Biden administration is to announce new releases to keep fuel prices low ahead of the November elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The United States drew down a relatively-small 3.6 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday amid media reports that the Biden administration is to announce new releases to keep fuel prices low ahead of the November elections.

The SPR outflow for the week that ended on October 10 was about half of what the administration has typically drawn down for a week in a bid to flood the domestic market with crude supply and keep pump prices of gasoline low.

The price of gasoline at the pump in the United States reached a record high of $5 per gallon in mid-June but has come down since to an average price of below $4.

President Joe Biden has been criticized by rival Republicans who have accused him of risking the nation's emergency oil reserves to try and appease voters and defend his Democrats' control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

Biden has said alleviating the hardship of Americans suffering from the worst inflation in 40 years, contributed significantly by high energy prices, is his top priority.

"It's a sign of how concerned traders are about the economic outlook and how serious the Biden administration is about using the SPR to drive prices lower ahead of the midterm (elections)," Craig Erlam, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said. "It's such a huge political issue in the US and could swing the midterms one way or another with the margins in the House and the Senate (being) so fine."

Since November 2021, more than 200 million barrels have left the nation's emergency oil stockpile, resulting in SPR balances standing at their lowest since 1984.

Media reports said Biden was slated to announce later on Wednesday the release of a further 15 million barrels from the reserve.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Flood Oil Fine Craig Price United States Turkish Lira October November Democrats Market Media From Top Million

Recent Stories

UN Says Active Discussions on Extending Grain Expo ..

UN Says Active Discussions on Extending Grain Exports Agreement Continue

5 minutes ago
 Syrian President Holds Historic Meeting With Pales ..

Syrian President Holds Historic Meeting With Palestinian Political Movements

5 minutes ago
 UK Home Secretary Braverman Resigns - Reports

UK Home Secretary Braverman Resigns - Reports

5 minutes ago
 12 suspects held, narcotics, liquor seized

12 suspects held, narcotics, liquor seized

9 minutes ago
 Webb Telescope Takes New Photos of 'Pillars of Cre ..

Webb Telescope Takes New Photos of 'Pillars of Creation' Where Stars Are Born - ..

9 minutes ago
 Chisinau Provides Loan to Moldovagaz For Payments ..

Chisinau Provides Loan to Moldovagaz For Payments to Gazprom - Official

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.