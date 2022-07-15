UrduPoint.com

US Making 'Lot Of Progress' In Pushing For Russian Oil Price Cap - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The United States is making "a lot of progress" toward setting a maximum price for Russian oil, White House chief economic adviser Brian Deese said on Thursday.

"We're making a lot of progress as (US Treasury) Secretary (Janet Yellen) is in Asia right now as we speak, and one of the central things that she is engaging with allies and partners in the region on is how to effectively execute and get down to the details," Deese said during an event organized by the Aspen Institute.

Before US President Joe Biden went to Germany to attend the Group of Seven summit in June, the White House was skeptical about the prospects of reaching agreement on capping the sale price of Russian oil among G7 leaders, but the meeting proved otherwise, Deese added.

On Wednesday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the proposed plan on a price cap on Russian oil will take time because of the sheer number of elements that have to be worked through, but the United States has already been engaging with a number of key oil consuming countries, including China and India.

During the G7 meeting in Germany on June 28-30, the leaders of the seven most economically advanced countries issued a communique saying that the oil price cap scheme could be implemented through the options such as allowing Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products to be shipped worldwide only if they are purchased at or below an agreed price threshold.

