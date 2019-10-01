US manufacturing contracts in September to lowest since 2009: ISM

The US manufacturing sector slowed again in September, falling to its lowest level since 2009, according to an industry survey released Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The US manufacturing sector slowed again in September , falling to its lowest level since 2009, according to an industry survey released Tuesday.

It was the second month in a row manufacturing has contracted, continuing a slowing trend underway since March, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management.

ISM's monthly manufacturing index fell to 47.8 percent, a sharp drop from 49.1 percent in August. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction.