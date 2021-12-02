UrduPoint.com

U.S. Manufacturing Sector Expands Faster In November With Signs Of Supply Bottleneck Easing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:56 PM

U.S. manufacturing sector expands faster in November with signs of supply bottleneck easing

The U.S. manufacturing sector saw robust growth in November amid continued supply chain bottlenecks, though there are signs of slight improvement, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The U.S. manufacturing sector saw robust growth in November amid continued supply chain bottlenecks, though there are signs of slight improvement, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported Wednesday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index stood at 61.1 percent, up 0.

3 percentage point from the October reading. Any reading above 50 percent indicates the manufacturing sector is generally expanding.

"The U.S. manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment, with some indications of slight labor and supplier delivery improvement," said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM's manufacturing business survey committee.

