UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Manufacturing Slows Sharply In December: ISM

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:07 PM

US manufacturing slows sharply in December: ISM

The US manufacturing sector contracted for the fifth straight month in December, hitting its lowest point since June 2009, according to an industry survey released Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The US manufacturing sector contracted for the fifth straight month in December, hitting its lowest point since June 2009, according to an industry survey released Friday.

Despite the disappointing result, there are indications an improved trade outlook -- after a deal with China, and another with Canada and Mexico -- could boost the sector, which has softened for nine months, according to the Institute for Supply Management's monthly survey.

ISM's monthly manufacturing index fell to 47.2 percent, a drop of nearly a full point, and the opposite direction from expectations of economists, who projected a rebound.

Any reading below 50 percent indicates manufacturing is slowing.

"Global trade remains the most significant cross-industry issue, but there are signs that several industry sectors will improve as a result of the phase-one trade agreement between the US and China," said Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM's manufacturing survey.

But last month, only three of 18 key industries showed growth, and comments from survey respondents reflected continued uncertainty about the economic outlook.

"Cautiously optimistic is the rule these days. Sales are decent, but we're wondering what 2020 will bring," said one manager from the transportation equipment industry.

Another noted that more suppliers are passing on increased costs due to tariffs.

"In one line: Ouch. The manufacturing recession continues," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, calling the details "grim." The production index plunged nearly six percentage points, and new orders dropped again -- both falling to their lowest points since April 2009, the survey showed.

Meanwhile, employment fell 1.5 while the price index jumped five points.

Despite Fiore's hopes for better results in the coming months, analysts at Oxford Economics were skeptical.

"Manufacturing will remain under pressure in 2020. The headwinds of subdued global growth, trade policy uncertainty and tariffs, along with a strong US Dollar, are expected to continue weighing on activity," they said in an analysis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Canada Reading Oxford Price Mexico April June December 2020 From Agreement Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Le Drian, Pompeo Discuss Middle East Escalation in ..

3 minutes ago

Giant new rallies slam Indian government's citizen ..

3 minutes ago

Assyrian Universal Alliance Demands Response to So ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanon Assures Japan of Having No Role in Ghosn's ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Warns Iran Against Harsh Actions ..

20 minutes ago

Trump Says Soleimani Was Hated in Iran, Should Hav ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.