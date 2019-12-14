UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Marked Record Increases In Proved Oil, Gas Reserves In 2018 - Energy Agency

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

US Marked Record Increases in Proved Oil, Gas Reserves in 2018 - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Proved reserves of US crude oil and condensates increased by record 12 percent last year while those of natural gas rose by 9 percent, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States increased its proved reserves of oil and natural gas, establishing new records in 2018 according to a recently released EIA report," EIA Administrator Linda Capuano said in the statement. "Crude oil and lease condensate increased by 12 percent from 2017, and natural gas climbed 9 percent during the same reporting period."

The EIA's "US Crude Oil and Natural Gas Proved Reserves Year-End 2018" report said the discoveries were helped by the increases in oil and natural gas prices.

Crude oil prices were mostly strong through September 2018 before falling sharply in the fourth quarter because of fears of a glut in supply. Gas prices saw a mixed performance through July before a sharp rally through November, broken by a year-end sell-off.

Proved US crude oil and condensate reserves increased by 5.1 billion barrels last year from 2017 to reach 47.1 billion barrels while natural gas reserves rose by 40.2 trillion cubic feet to 504.5 trillion cubic feet, the report said.

Proved reserves are those volumes of oil and natural gas that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions, according to the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same United States July September November Gas 2017 2018 From Billion

Recent Stories

All products in UAE markets are in compliance with ..

1 hour ago

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

2 hours ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

2 hours ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

2 hours ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.