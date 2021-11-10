US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record.

London's FTSE 100 and the DAX in Frankfurt closed higher while the CAC 40 in Paris finished flat.

The three major US indices were in the red in midday trading after official figures showed the US consumer price index rose to a 30-year high in October.

Bitcoin, gold and silver all gained, with the crypto Currency hitting another record high as investors seek assets that can provide a better hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings.

US Federal Reserve officials have insisted that inflationary pressure was only temporary.

"Investors are seeing bitcoin as a tool for beating inflation. And who can blame them? What if the Fed have got it wrong over inflation?" said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

"As ironic as it seems for such a volatile asset, bitcoin's safe haven status could surge." Bitcoin touched $68,744 at one point, before easing slightly below its previous record high of $68,513 set on Tuesday. Gold rose 1.5 percent to $1,859 an ounce, while silver was 3.1 percent higher at $25.07 an ounce.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all continued their retreat from the longest run of record-high closes since 1997, according to market data firm Factset.

"We've just had too good a run not to pause and pull back a bit," said Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com.

While technical factors loomed large in the gloom hanging over the market, the fundamentals behind the rally remain strong, he said: solid company earnings and economic growth and few signs that the Fed is ready to launch a savage attack against inflation.

"The big question is whether markets think inflation is going to become worse and more of a headwind to valuations and earnings, or cool off," Wilson said.

- Inflation 'sky high' - Also on Wednesday, China released data showing the prices paid at factory gates had jumped 13.5 percent in October from a year earlier to their highest level in more than two decades due to soaring energy costs and as supplies were hit by coronavirus lockdowns in parts of the country.

In Europe, indices took their cue early in the day from losses in Asia after the record-breaking run higher on Wall Street came to an end on Tuesday.

By late afternoon, however, most indices had reversed course to trade higher.

"Global markets aren't trading in tandem purely because there are differences in monetary policies and economic growth," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"Central banks don't seem to be adopting an aggressive stance towards monetary policy. For instance, the Fed still believes inflation is transitory while inflation readings are sky high," he said.

- Key figures around 1650 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 36,277.90 points London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 7,340.15 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.2 percent at 16,067.83 (close) Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 7,045.16 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 percent at 4,348.82 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6 percent at 29,106.78 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.7 percent at 24,996.14 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,492.46 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1520 from $1.1594 at 2150 GMT Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3474 from $1.3558 Euro/pound: UP at 85.50 pence from 85.49 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 113.87 Yen from 112.87 yenBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.5 percent at $83.48 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.23 percent at $82.27 per barrel