US Markets Regulator Says Has Amended Law To Remove Foreign Firms From US Stock Exchanges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:50 AM

US Markets Regulator Says Has Amended Law to Remove Foreign Firms From US Stock Exchanges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday that it has amended the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act to remove from the US stock markets foreign firms that did not comply with local accounting standards.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted interim final amendments to implement congressionally mandated submission and disclosure requirements of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCA Act)," the SEC said in a statement.

The SEC, which regulates the US stock markets, added that it was "seeking public comment on these submission and disclosure requirements" within 90 days of the date of the enactment of the changes.

The HFCA Act would allow the SEC to kick foreign companies off US stock exchanges if they did not comply with the country's auditing standards. The law would also require alien firms to disclose any governmental affiliations.

Signed into law by former president Donald Trump in December, the HFCA Act was primarily aimed at removing Chinese companies from US exchanges if they failed to comply with US auditing standards for three years in a row. The legislation also requires firms to prove to the SEC they are not owned or controlled by an entity of a foreign government, like the Chinese Communist Party, and to name any board members with such links.

