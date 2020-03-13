UrduPoint.com
US Markets To Rebound, Get Higher Within Year - Treasury Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Markets to Rebound, Get Higher Within Year - Treasury Secretary

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday that US markets, which are presently hard hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare, will rebound and within a year will be higher than they are now

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday that US markets, which are presently hard hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare, will rebound and within a year will be higher than they are now.

"Don't stare at the screen. It will be higher a year from now," Mnuchin told reporters.

Mnuchin provided my comment as US stock indices were rebounding after falling almost 10 percent on Thursday - their worst day since 1987.

The Treasury Secretary also urged not being over-concerned about supplies shortages reported from various states as Americans get increasingly concerned over the nover coronavirus spreading throughout the United States.

"Any supply chain issues the task force is focused on and we will be dealing with," Mnuchin said. "Don't see it as the major problem at the moment."

Mnuchin added that some US economy segments are thriving on the coronavirus situation and are helping offset the woes of other industries.

"There are areas in the economy that have been hurt very hard immediately there is area in the economy for which this is the best thing that has ever occurred," Mnuchin said.

Spending on supplies - food, medicines and other products - has almost offset the significant decline of spending on travel, Mnuchin added.

