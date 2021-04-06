UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Marks Increase Of 500,000 Job Openings In February To Reach 7.4Mln - Labor Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:55 PM

US Marks Increase of 500,000 Job Openings in February to Reach 7.4Mln - Labor Dept.

The number of job openings in the United States stood at 7.4 million in February, improving by half-a-million job opening from the previous month, the US Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The number of job openings in the United States stood at 7.4 million in February, improving by half-a-million job opening from the previous month, the US Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday.

"The number of job openings edged up to 7.4 million on the last business day of February," the JOLTS report said. In January, jobs openings stood at 6.9 million.

Economists polled by US media had expected February job openings to be little changed from January at just under 7 million.

The health care and social assistance sectors led job openings in February, followed by accommodation and food services and the arts, entertainment and recreation industries, the report showed.

The JOLTS number comes on the heels of job gains cited by the Labor Department for March under the non-farm payrolls report. The US economy added a total of 916,000 jobs last month versus the 660,000 expected by economists.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Job United States January February March Media From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Revved-up jab pace to ensure 70% of Spaniards immu ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh govt to give 564 jobs under deceased quota

6 minutes ago

Rabid dog bites six children in Pindigheab

6 minutes ago

EU's Von der Leyen Worried About Turkey Quitting I ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab University issues revised LLB admission sch ..

8 minutes ago

Sudan abolishes Israel boycott law: cabinet

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.