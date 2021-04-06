US Marks Increase of 500,000 Job Openings in February to Reach 7.4Mln - Labor Dept.

The number of job openings in the United States stood at 7.4 million in February, improving by half-a-million job opening from the previous month, the US Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The number of job openings in the United States stood at 7.4 million in February, improving by half-a-million job opening from the previous month, the US Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday.

"The number of job openings edged up to 7.4 million on the last business day of February," the JOLTS report said. In January, jobs openings stood at 6.9 million.

Economists polled by US media had expected February job openings to be little changed from January at just under 7 million.

The health care and social assistance sectors led job openings in February, followed by accommodation and food services and the arts, entertainment and recreation industries, the report showed.

The JOLTS number comes on the heels of job gains cited by the Labor Department for March under the non-farm payrolls report. The US economy added a total of 916,000 jobs last month versus the 660,000 expected by economists.