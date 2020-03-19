UrduPoint.com
US May Increase Stimulus Package If $1.3Trln Not Enough To Keep Economy Going - Kudlow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Trump administration may expand its stimulus package, which is now valued at $1.3 trillion, by additional borrowing if needed to support the US economy amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said.

"We priced out a package 1.3 trillion Dollars, if it takes more than that we will do more than that," Kudlow told FOX news on Wednesday. "We will have to deal with debt and deficits at some point down the road.

But during crises or wars you got to sort of not worry about borrowing."

Kudlow pointed out that the United States can afford to borrow money and the rates are low at present.

"This country is so strong, our credit is so good and our Currency is so reliable that we can afford to borrow money. Right now, the average cost would be 30 or 40 basis points. That's all," Kudlow said.

Borrowing money to keep the economy going is "a very tiny price" to pay, Kudlow added.

