US May Refile Strategic Oil Reserve When Price Falls Below $80 Per Barrel - Reports

The United States may start replenishing its Strategic Petroleum Reserve when the price for crude falls below $80 a barrel, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The United States may start replenishing its Strategic Petroleum Reserve when the price for crude falls below $80 a barrel, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said Biden administration officials are balancing efforts to protect oil production growth and avoiding the price of crude from descending rapidly.