US May Take Years to Replenish National Oil Reserve to Normal Level - Ex-Texas Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States may take years to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to a normal level after President Joe Biden released up to 200 million barrels in an attempt to lower US gasoline prices, a former commissioner in the Texas Railroad Commission, the industry regulator in the top oil-producing state, told Sputnik.

Biden has authorized the withdrawal of more than 200 million barrels from the SPR since November 2021 and is prepared to release more throughout the winter if necessary. The US president has said his top priority is alleviating the hardship of Americans suffering from the worst inflation in 40 years, contributed significantly by high energy prices.

"I think it could take years to replenish to a normal level if people start to realize that that is going to push the price up even further, which makes it even harder to fill," former Texas oil regulator Ryan Sitton said.

Biden could have an exceptionally hard time working his way out of a dilemma if US gasoline prices soar despite additional release of oil from the national reserve, Sitton added.

US oil producing groups have advocated that the only solution to lowering US gasoline prices is by increasing domestic production.

These pro-oil and gas groups have asked the Biden administration to support more long-term energy policies that will encourage more investment in domestic oil production.

Last week, data from the Energy Information Administration showed that the US emergency oil reserve is less than 2 million barrels from breaking below the key 400-million-barrel level after the previous week's outflow of almost 3.5 million barrels.

Gasoline at the pump in the United States reached a record high of $5 per gallon in mid-June but has come down since to an average of below $4.