UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US May Work Out Oil Deal With Syria's Kurds - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

US May Work Out Oil Deal with Syria's Kurds - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The United States may work out a deal on Syrian oil with local Kurds and withdraw the troops that guard the reserves, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday.

"We will make a determination. We will probably be dealing with the Kurds on the oil. We'll see where it all ends up and will be out," Trump said during a White House briefing.

The US troops, jointly with the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, maintain control over a part of northeastern Syria, concentrating around the oil and gas fields in the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

Trump first announced the possible deal last month.

The Syrian government has denounced the US presence there as a violation of its sovereignty and an illegal attempt to seize Syria's natural resources.

In August, State Secretary Mike Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that a US oil firm had secured a deal to modernize oil fields in Syria. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview to Sputnik called it "the most outrageous breach of all possible principles of the international law."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Syria Russia White House Oil Trump United States May August Gas All Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

1 hour ago

Canada Shelves Free Trade Negotiations With China ..

1 hour ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobe ..

1 hour ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

2 hours ago

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

1 hour ago

Minsk May Respond to Looming EU Sanctions by Limit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.