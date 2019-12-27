UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Meddles In EU Business By Imposing Sanctions On Nord Stream 2- Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:26 PM

US Meddles in EU Business by Imposing Sanctions on Nord Stream 2- Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

The United States is rudely meddling in the European business affairs by introducing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is set to carry Russian gas to Europe, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The United States is rudely meddling in the European business affairs by introducing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is set to carry Russian gas to Europe, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines along with a range of other measures.

"The construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline is close to completion, which is why its opponents have intensified their attempts to derail the project. Adding sanctions to US 2020 defense bill is a rude and cynical interference in European business affairs," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian foreign minister, this bill is not protecting European energy security, but promoting US liquefied natural gas on the European market.

"This is blatant example of unfair competition and politicization of energy field," Lavrov said.

At the same time, the minister said he was certain the pipeline would be completed.

"Europe is aware of the advantage that comes from having an additional export route, although, unfortunately, there are countries prepared to work for their leaders from across the ocean even when it goes against their own energy security and well-being of their fellow citizens," Lavrov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Europe Trump Nord Same United States Gas 2020 Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Moscow Does Not Want Confrontation with US, but Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Russia Has No Reasons Nor Desire to Re ..

4 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government notifies transfer of ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Host G7 Forum in Moscow, St. Peter ..

4 minutes ago

Pervez Musharraf challenges Special Court's verdic ..

27 minutes ago

Kazakh Interior Ministry Opens Preliminary Investi ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.