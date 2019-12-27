US Meddles in EU Business by Imposing Sanctions on Nord Stream 2- Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The United States is rudely meddling in the European business affairs by introducing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is set to carry Russian gas to Europe, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines along with a range of other measures.

"The construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline is close to completion, which is why its opponents have intensified their attempts to derail the project. Adding sanctions to US 2020 defense bill is a rude and cynical interference in European business affairs," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian foreign minister, this bill is not protecting European energy security, but promoting US liquefied natural gas on the European market.

"This is blatant example of unfair competition and politicization of energy field," Lavrov said.

At the same time, the minister said he was certain the pipeline would be completed.

"Europe is aware of the advantage that comes from having an additional export route, although, unfortunately, there are countries prepared to work for their leaders from across the ocean even when it goes against their own energy security and well-being of their fellow citizens," Lavrov said.