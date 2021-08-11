US, Mexico to Hold Economic Meeting on September 9 in Washington - White House

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other US officials met with Mexican counterparts to discuss the upcoming economic meeting in September as well as possible solutions to the migration crisis on the US-Mexico border, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya traveled to Mexico on August 10 to advance US-Mexico cooperation across our bilateral agenda," White House said in a release. "Given the strong economic ties binding us, the delegations advanced preparations for the upcoming relaunch of the US-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED), which will be held in Washington on September 9.

The US and Mexican officials also discussed opportunities to better integrate the economies of the two countries to make them more resilient and to strengthen supply chains, the release said.

The officials agreed to search for a human rights oriented solution of the migration crisis and reaffirmed their commitment to a regional approach to migration, the release added.

The United States has apprehended more than 1.5 million illegal migrants at the southern border with Mexico in 1986, 1996, 1998-2000, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

