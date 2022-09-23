UrduPoint.com

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target By 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 12:28 AM

The Federal Reserve might not meet its 2% target for inflation by next year even with its sharpest rate hikes in a generation, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday

"It may not happen by 2023 but I have full confidence in the Fed's ability to bring it down," Yellen said during a live appearance on the The Atlantic media platform.

The Fed has vowed to bring inflation, currently near four-decade highs of above 8%, back to its long-term target of 2% through a series of rate hikes that began in March.

