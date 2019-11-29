Washington's military equipment concentration near the oil fields in Syria's north-east will only result in escalating tensions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bodganov said on Friday, condemning the United States' illegal military presence in the Arab country

The Syrian state television reported on Thursday that the US had transferred dozens of military vehicles to Syria's northeastern Al-Hasakah province, where major oil fields are located.

"We cannot welcome this. On the contrary, it only leads to additional escalation of tension," Bogdanov told reporters.

He added that the situation would be addressed at the upcoming Astana-format meeting, scheduled for December 10-11.

"We will discuss these matters, the whole situation, especially in the context of ensuring a standstill and putting an end to the military presence of different sides, which is absolutely illegal and which has not been confirmed either by any international decision, I mean the UN Security Council, or by a request of the Syrian Arab Republic's legal government," Bodganov added.

Russia does not understand on what grounds the US maintains its military presence in the country after having announced the defeat of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) to the east of the Euphrates River, the deputy foreign minister stressed.