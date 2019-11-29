UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Hardware Concentration Near Syria's Oil Fields Escalates Tensions - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:38 PM

US Military Hardware Concentration Near Syria's Oil Fields Escalates Tensions - Moscow

Washington's military equipment concentration near the oil fields in Syria's north-east will only result in escalating tensions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bodganov said on Friday, condemning the United States' illegal military presence in the Arab country

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Washington's military equipment concentration near the oil fields in Syria's north-east will only result in escalating tensions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bodganov said on Friday, condemning the United States' illegal military presence in the Arab country.

The Syrian state television reported on Thursday that the US had transferred dozens of military vehicles to Syria's northeastern Al-Hasakah province, where major oil fields are located.

"We cannot welcome this. On the contrary, it only leads to additional escalation of tension," Bogdanov told reporters.

He added that the situation would be addressed at the upcoming Astana-format meeting, scheduled for December 10-11.

"We will discuss these matters, the whole situation, especially in the context of ensuring a standstill and putting an end to the military presence of different sides, which is absolutely illegal and which has not been confirmed either by any international decision, I mean the UN Security Council, or by a request of the Syrian Arab Republic's legal government," Bodganov added.

Russia does not understand on what grounds the US maintains its military presence in the country after having announced the defeat of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) to the east of the Euphrates River, the deputy foreign minister stressed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Washington Oil Vehicles United States December TV Government Arab

Recent Stories

Five fuel stations owners held in Multan

2 minutes ago

IHC extends suspension of Ibrar-ul-Haq appointment ..

3 minutes ago

Chin's interbank treasury bond index closes higher ..

3 minutes ago

Japan's industrial output drops to near 2- years ..

3 minutes ago

Three Jailed for Plotting Terrorist Attack in Melb ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Says Will Support Laws Bannin ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.