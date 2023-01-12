US Military Has Recruitment Problem Due to Pandemic-Related Disruption - Congressman

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The US military currently has a recruitment problem because recruiters were unable to traditionally recruit in high schools over the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Congressman Adam Smith said on Wednesday.

"We definitely at this point have a recruitment problem, we've got a plan to deal with it, and I think one of the biggest things to remember the biggest reason we have a recruitment problem is because two years of pandemic," Smith, the former chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said.

The US military, because of the peak of the pandemic, had not been able to recruit in the same way that they traditionally recruit over the last two years, Smith added.

Smith said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed him earlier in the day that US military recruiters haven't been in high schools for two years.

To help cope with this recruiting shortfall, according to media reports, the US Army is expanding its Future Solider Preparatory Course pilot project this year. The program pays potential recruits to participate in a training program for up to 90 days with hopes of preparing them to qualify for basic training, the report said.

The pilot program was launched in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, last year, and some 2,965 students have graduated from it and moved on to basic training, media reported.