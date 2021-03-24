UrduPoint.com
US Military Removed 300 Oil Tanks From Syria In Past Day - SANA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

US Military Removed 300 Oil Tanks From Syria in Past Day - SANA

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The US military removed 300 oil tanks from Syria over the past 24 hours, the convoy proceeded from the oil and gas fields in Deir ez-Zor province in the direction of the Iraqi border, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing sources.

It said that according to sources, the convoy crossed the border through the unofficial Mahmudiya border crossing located east of the main Al Waleed checkpoint.

According to the agency, in recent months, the US military has taken dozens of such convoys with oil tanks from the province of al-Hasakah to Iraq.

