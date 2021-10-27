US Minimum Tax Should Target Firms With Over $1Bln in Profits for 3 Years - Senators

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The minimum corporate tax of 15% in the United States should be targeted at US companies that publicly report more than $1 billion in profits annually over a three-year period, Democratic Senators Senators Elizabeth Warren, Angus King and Ron Wyden said.

"The corporate profits minimum tax would apply to roughly 200 companies that report over $1 billion in profits," the senators said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

A detailed reading of the proposed bill on the tax amendment said the $1 billion in profits would be for "any applicable 3-taxable year period," the statement said.

The Biden administration has been on a war footing with the biggest US corporations that pay little if any corporate taxes by using a loophole allowing them to locate their tax bases in countries and territories with zero or low tax rates while maintaining their corporate activities and operations in the United States.

At the push of the White House, some 130 countries led by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development agreed in July to have a global minimum corporate tax of 15%.

The three senators, however, made clear that their target would be the largest US corporations, such as the online retail giant Amazon, and that their plan would still "raise hundreds of billions in revenue over ten years.

"

"Yes, Amazon, I'm looking at you. We've got to get this done," Warren, one of the three proponents of the narrowed-down plan, said via Twitter earlier on Tuesday.

Amazon was singled out in the statement issued by the three senators as an example of a major US company that got away by paying little or no taxes despite earning tens of billions of Dollars.

"Amazon reported $45 billion in profits over the last three years, including a record

$20 billion last year as families struggled through the pandemic," the statement said. "But the effective tax rate it paid on those profits was just 4.3% - well below the 21% corporate tax rate. In fact, in 2018, Amazon didn't pay any Federal income tax at all. Amazon isn't alone: between 2008 and 2015, 40% of our biggest companies paid zero or less in federal taxes in at least one year, even while they were telling their shareholders they were wildly profitable."

The senators noted that throughout the coronavirus pandemic last year, some 55 companies reported a cumulative total of $40 billion in pre-tax income and received a net $3.5 billion back from the government in rebates.