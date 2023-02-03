US Mistakenly Classified Kazakh Oil Imports as Russian - Energy Information Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday that it misclassified oil products imported from Kazakhstan as Russian in its November 2022 data and is working on correcting the mistake.

"In the January Petroleum Supply Monthly, which had data for November 2022, we reported imports of 9,000 barrels per day of refined oil products from Russia. These imports were reported to us in error.

The refined products were in fact imported from Kazakhstan," EIA said in a statement via Twitter.

EIA is in the process of correcting the error in the Petroleum Supply Monthly, Petroleum Navigator and Company Level imports sections of its website, the statement said.

The correction comes as the US and other partner nations seek to limit Russian revenue from energy sales, including forming a price cap coalition on imported Russian oil, in response to the special military operation in Ukraine.