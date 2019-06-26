The delegation of American Multinational Company (MNC), Philip Morris International Wednesday meet Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood to deliberate upon the strategies to enhance the Pakistan's tobacco export in global market with more focus to the export markets of china and Middle Eastern countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The delegation of American Multinational Company (MNC), Philip Morris International Wednesday meet Adviser to PM on Commerce Textile and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood to deliberate upon the strategies to enhance the Pakistan 's tobacco export in global market with more focus to the export markets of china and middle Eastern countries.

The head of delegation, Managing Director PMI, Joao Martins appreciated the improved business environment in Pakistan and showed interest in investment in the tobacco industry owing to production of good quality tobacco which can also be exported to Philip Morris companies all around the world, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

A delegation of Philip Morris International (PMI) headed by companies Managing Director, Joao Martins along with the representatives of Philip Morris Pakistan Limited present on the occasion.

The Managing Director PMI, Joao Martins said that with the improved business environment and availability of good quality tobacco Pakistan exports could be tripled, from 30 million USD to 100 million USD in global market.

The adviser to PM on Commerce, while stated that Pakistan had consistent, predictable and transparent policy framework ensuring conducive environment for investment, besides, all kind of required support thereof.

He said that Pakistan was also exploring new markets to enhance tobacco exports. "We are focusing on to build better price mechanism with much improved tobacco yield by capacity building of farmers through imparting training" he further added. The adviser said that recently concluded Pak-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) phase-II provides window of opportunity for the export of tobacco to china as it is the biggest tobacco market in the world.

He urged the PMI team to explore the Chinese market by making investment in Pakistan in tobacco industry.

Further, he ensured that he would take up the matter with his counterpart, Chinese Commerce Minister, to get the maximum market access in china for exponential increase in Pakistan's tobacco exports.

He said to achieve this target Pakistan needed to develop a long term price mechanism for sustainability and predictability of the policy to attract investment in the tobacco industry.

Pakistan needed to improve the quality of tobacco by opting modern production techniques and its commercialization by getting preferential market access through bilateral and multilateral arrangements, highlighted by PMI team. PMI intends to provide all technical and financial support in order to maintain the sustained and predictable supply of the good quality tobacco, informed by the delegation.