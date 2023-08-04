US, Mongolia Sign Economic Cooperation Roadmap - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The United States and Mongolia signed on Friday an Economic Cooperation Roadmap that Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would bolster critical minerals for the transition into clean energy.

"The roadmap that we'll be signing will, I think, strengthen even more our trade and investment relationship, including on the clean energy transition and things like critical minerals," Blinken said at the signing ceremony.

The economic cooperation roadmap is intended to bolster the "strategic third neighbor partnership" between the US and Mongolian governments.

The countries also signed on Friday an Open Skies Agreement to facilitate the exchange of air services and civil aviation technical assistance.