Open Menu

US, Mongolia Sign Economic Cooperation Roadmap - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 08:40 PM

US, Mongolia Sign Economic Cooperation Roadmap - State Department

The United States and Mongolia signed on Friday an Economic Cooperation Roadmap that Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would bolster critical minerals for the transition into clean energy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The United States and Mongolia signed on Friday an Economic Cooperation Roadmap that Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would bolster critical minerals for the transition into clean energy.

"The roadmap that we'll be signing will, I think, strengthen even more our trade and investment relationship, including on the clean energy transition and things like critical minerals," Blinken said at the signing ceremony.

The economic cooperation roadmap is intended to bolster the "strategic third neighbor partnership" between the US and Mongolian governments.

The countries also signed on Friday an Open Skies Agreement to facilitate the exchange of air services and civil aviation technical assistance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange United States Mongolia Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan's sports goods industry benefiting from t ..

Pakistan's sports goods industry benefiting from ties with China

3 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper killed by unknown assailants

Shopkeeper killed by unknown assailants

3 minutes ago
 Brent Oil Price Exceeds $86 Per Barrel for 1st Tim ..

Brent Oil Price Exceeds $86 Per Barrel for 1st Time Since April 17 - Trading Dat ..

3 minutes ago
 Ex-Biden Partner Says Family's Ties to Burisma Par ..

Ex-Biden Partner Says Family's Ties to Burisma Part of Broader Influence Battle ..

3 minutes ago
 Song "Jails of Kashmir" released

Song "Jails of Kashmir" released

12 minutes ago
 National Police Martyrs' Day observed in provincia ..

National Police Martyrs' Day observed in provincial metropolis to honor brave fi ..

12 minutes ago
Commissioner, DIG pay tribute on Police Martyrs' D ..

Commissioner, DIG pay tribute on Police Martyrs' Day in Abbottabad

8 minutes ago
 Malaysia to open trade office in Karachi, commence ..

Malaysia to open trade office in Karachi, commence direct flights: CG Herman

8 minutes ago
 Sindh health minister inaugurates BIUT in Nawabsha ..

Sindh health minister inaugurates BIUT in Nawabshah

9 minutes ago
 Kashmir to observe Aug 05 as Black Day

Kashmir to observe Aug 05 as Black Day

9 minutes ago
 Man killed, sister injured in road accident

Man killed, sister injured in road accident

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects work on Ring Road Southern ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business