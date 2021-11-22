UrduPoint.com

US Mulling Oil Release From Reserve On Tuesday In Concert With Other Nations - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 10:37 PM

The United States is preparing to release oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as soon as Tuesday in concert with other consuming nations, Bloomberg reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The United States is preparing to release oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as soon as Tuesday in concert with other consuming nations, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The plans still could change, but the US is mulling a release of more than 35 million barrels over time, the report said.

