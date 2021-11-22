US Mulling Oil Release From Reserve on Tuesday in Concert With Other Nations - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is preparing to release oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as soon as Tuesday in concert with other consuming nations, Bloomberg reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The United States is preparing to release oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as soon as Tuesday in concert with other consuming nations, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The plans still could change, but the US is mulling a release of more than 35 million barrels over time, the report said.