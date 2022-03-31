UrduPoint.com

US Mulling Release Of 1 Mln Barrels Of Oil A Day To Combat Supply Shortages - Bloomberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 06:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Amid continued oil supply shortages and high gasoline prices, the US administration is considering the possibility to release about 1 million barrels of oil a day from strategic reserves for several months, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

The agency claimed the problems began after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The United States has repeatedly associated the rise in prices on the world energy market with Russia's special operation.

