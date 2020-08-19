US Mulls More Venezuelan Oil Sanctions to Halt Fuel Swaps - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The United States is weighing tougher sanctions on Venezuela to cut off the remaining oil transactions conducted with the Bolivarian republic via fuel swaps, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources.

According to the news agency, crude swaps with Asian and European companies have accounted for nearly 80 percent of Venezuelan oil to be exported in August.

Such transactions, when oil is exchanged for fuel or food, appear to be so far exempt from US sanctions.

The Venezuelan opposition, meanwhile, believes that these deals are critical to the survival of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, the news agency noted.