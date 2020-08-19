UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Mulls More Venezuelan Oil Sanctions To Halt Fuel Swaps - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

US Mulls More Venezuelan Oil Sanctions to Halt Fuel Swaps - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The United States is weighing tougher sanctions on Venezuela to cut off the remaining oil transactions conducted with the Bolivarian republic via fuel swaps, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources.

According to the news agency, crude swaps with Asian and European companies have accounted for nearly 80 percent of Venezuelan oil to be exported in August.

Such transactions, when oil is exchanged for fuel or food, appear to be so far exempt from US sanctions.

The Venezuelan opposition, meanwhile, believes that these deals are critical to the survival of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, the news agency noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil United States Venezuela August From Government Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

AJK President calls for holding India accountable ..

13 minutes ago

Dare To Leap This August As realme Celebrates the ..

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Afghanistan President on ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Press: People of Determination extremely vulne ..

2 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 1 successfully c ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 August 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.