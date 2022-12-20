US Must Do More to Make WTO Relevant to Changing World Economy - Trade Rep.

The United States must do more to make the World Trade Organization (WTO) relevant to the changing world economy to be able to address growing inequality and other pressing issues, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The United States must do more to make the World Trade Organization (WTO) relevant to the changing world economy to be able to address growing inequality and other pressing issues, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday.

"But we must do more to make the WTO relevant. The organization must keep pace with the changing world economy, and address widening inequality, workers' rights, the climate crisis, and other fragilities and vulnerabilities," Tai said during a Council on Foreign Relations event.

China's Commerce Ministry said Saturday that 32 WTO members filed inquiries with the United States over its discriminatory trade rules.

Canada, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union some of Washington's closest allies were among those who filed them. The US is expected to respond in writing to all inquiries.

China launched an official trade dispute against the US at the 164-member WTO on Thursday after accusing Washington of undermining global supply chains.