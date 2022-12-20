UrduPoint.com

US Must Do More To Make WTO Relevant To Changing World Economy - Trade Rep.

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 12:17 AM

US Must Do More to Make WTO Relevant to Changing World Economy - Trade Rep.

The United States must do more to make the World Trade Organization (WTO) relevant to the changing world economy to be able to address growing inequality and other pressing issues, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The United States must do more to make the World Trade Organization (WTO) relevant to the changing world economy to be able to address growing inequality and other pressing issues, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday.

"But we must do more to make the WTO relevant. The organization must keep pace with the changing world economy, and address widening inequality, workers' rights, the climate crisis, and other fragilities and vulnerabilities," Tai said during a Council on Foreign Relations event.

China's Commerce Ministry said Saturday that 32 WTO members filed inquiries with the United States over its discriminatory trade rules.

Canada, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union some of Washington's closest allies were among those who filed them. The US is expected to respond in writing to all inquiries.

China launched an official trade dispute against the US at the 164-member WTO on Thursday after accusing Washington of undermining global supply chains.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Katherine Washington European Union Japan South Korea United States Commerce Event All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Military Receives Martlet Air Defense Mi ..

Ukrainian Military Receives Martlet Air Defense Missiles - Official

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol ASIs promoted to sub-inspect ..

Punjab Highway Patrol ASIs promoted to sub-inspector rank

2 minutes ago
 US Capitol panel mulls calling for charges against ..

US Capitol panel mulls calling for charges against Trump

2 minutes ago
 AJK President chairs Poonch University's Senate me ..

AJK President chairs Poonch University's Senate meeting

2 minutes ago
 CM grieves over loss of lives in accident

CM grieves over loss of lives in accident

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Merkel's Words: Russia Has Every Reason ..

Kremlin on Merkel's Words: Russia Has Every Reason Not to Trust European Politic ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.