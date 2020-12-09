UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Must Lift Sanctions Off Iran's Oil Sector - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

US Must Lift Sanctions Off Iran's Oil Sector - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The United States must lift its illegal sanctions off Iran's oil sector, but there does not seem to be any changes yet in that regard, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

"The United States must cancel its illegal sanctions that prevent Iranian oil extraction sector from working in a regular manner and the energy sector of the country, in general. So far, we have not been seeing any signs that Washington is prepared to do something in that regard," Ryabkov told reporters.

However, the diplomat expressed hope that the situation in Iran's oil sector would improve in the coming year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Russia Washington Oil United States From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

23 minutes ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

24 minutes ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

44 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

1 hour ago

SAU VC performs groundbreaking of new botanical ga ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.