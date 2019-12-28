UrduPoint.com
US Must Not Meddle In Nord Stream 2 Project - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a European affair, and the United States must not interfere in this project, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which envisages sanctions against Nord Stream 2 among others. The Swiss company of Allseas stopped to lay the pipes amid the threat of the US restrictions.

"If the Nord Stream 2 had somehow affected the US territory, I would have understood discussions of Washington's possible involvement in these issues. This is an exclusively European matter. No one must meddle in that, except the nations involved in the project due to geographical and financial aspects," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Gazprom and five European companies: France's Engie, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

According to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, the pipeline will be launched before the end of 2020 despite the US sanctions.

