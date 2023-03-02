UrduPoint.com

US Must Strengthen Supply Chains After Covid, Ukraine Crises Exposed Weaknesses - USTR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States must strengthen its supply chains after the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine crisis exposed its vulnerabilities, the US Trade Representatives Office (USTR) said on Wednesday.

"The pandemic, followed by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, illustrated the dangers of concentrated supply chains and inadequate consideration of geopolitical risk in making sourcing decisions," the USTR said in a press release.

Moreover, the USTR said that the concentration of US supply chains in China contributes to its vulnerability, especially for critical technologies.

The USTR adds that it is important to strengthen the United States' supply chains in order to advance its worker-centered trade policy, create sustainable economic growth, and ensure that the system is more resilient in the face of supply shocks.

