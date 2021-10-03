UrduPoint.com

US Named Leading Tax Haven In 'Pandora Papers' - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Named Leading Tax Haven in 'Pandora Papers' - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The United States has emerged as a leading tax haven, the Guardian reported on Sunday, citing so-called Pandora papers.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new "Pandora Papers" leak on the alleged involvement of a number of world leaders and other high-profile individuals in offshore schemes.

The Guardian mentioned that South Dakota, in particular, hides billions of Dollars in wealth linked to people previously accused of financial crimes.

