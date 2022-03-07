U.S. national average gas price jumps to highest since 2008: AAA

The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline hit 4.009 U.S. dollars on Sunday, the highest since July 2008, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA)

WASHINGTON, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) --:The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline hit 4.009 U.S. Dollars on Sunday, the highest since July 2008, according to the American automobile Association (AAA).

The gas prices jumped 41 cents over the past week, following a surge in the oil prices amid the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Now pump prices are just 10 cents away from the record of 4.114 dollars a gallon set in July 2008.

"An increase in gas demand, alongside a reduction in total supply, is contributing to price increases, but increasing oil prices continue to play a leading role in pushing prices higher," the AAA said.

"A potential ban of crude imports from Russia to the U.S. or other countries will likely cause prices to continue to rise to reflect more risk of disru