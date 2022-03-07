UrduPoint.com

U.S. National Average Gas Price Jumps To Highest Since 2008: AAA

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 05:51 PM

U.S. national average gas price jumps to highest since 2008: AAA

The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline hit 4.009 U.S. dollars on Sunday, the highest since July 2008, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA)

WASHINGTON, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) --:The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline hit 4.009 U.S. Dollars on Sunday, the highest since July 2008, according to the American automobile Association (AAA).

The gas prices jumped 41 cents over the past week, following a surge in the oil prices amid the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Now pump prices are just 10 cents away from the record of 4.114 dollars a gallon set in July 2008.

"An increase in gas demand, alongside a reduction in total supply, is contributing to price increases, but increasing oil prices continue to play a leading role in pushing prices higher," the AAA said.

"A potential ban of crude imports from Russia to the U.S. or other countries will likely cause prices to continue to rise to reflect more risk of disru

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Oil Price July Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

Infinix ZERO 5G available in stores and online now ..

Infinix ZERO 5G available in stores and online now!

8 minutes ago
 PM gives task to Sindh governor to contact Jahangi ..

PM gives task to Sindh governor to contact Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan

32 minutes ago
 Ukraine resistance to decide Europe's future: Volo ..

Ukraine resistance to decide Europe's future: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

8 seconds ago
 Launching of Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme widely l ..

Launching of Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme widely lauded in KP

10 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 17,522 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19

11 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 27,435 new COVID-19 infections, 5 ..

Malaysia reports 27,435 new COVID-19 infections, 55 more deaths

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>