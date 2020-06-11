US National Debt Exceeds $26Trln for First Time - Treasury Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The United States' national debt total has exceeded $26 trillion for the first time in US history, Treasury data revealed.

The data published on Wednesday showed that as of this week the United States' debt sits at $26,003,751,512,345 as the nation grapples with economic relief from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The US government has provided up to $4 trillion in coronavirus relief since March.

In addition, The Treasury Department published a monthly report earlier on Wednesday showing that the Federal government budget deficit for the first eight months of the current fiscal year, which started on October 1, 2019, has now reached $1.88 trillion - already higher than any full fiscal year 12-month deficit in US history.