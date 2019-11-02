UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US National Debt Surpasses $23 Trillion - Treasury Department

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 02:30 AM

US National Debt Surpasses $23 Trillion - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The United States' national debt has surpassed a record $23 trillion, the US Treasury Department data revealed.

As of October 31, the US national debt surpassed $23 trillion, the Treasury Department's data showed on Friday.

The Peter G.

Peterson Foundation said in a separate press release that the interest paid on the US Federal debt will total nearly $6 trillion over the next decade.

The United States spends $1 billion every day on paying the interest, the release pointed out.

In addition, the Peter G. Peterson Foundation calculated that the US federal debt amounts to $179,000 per household or $70,000 per person.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United States October Billion

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

1 hour ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

3 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

3 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

3 hours ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.