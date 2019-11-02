US National Debt Surpasses $23 Trillion - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The United States' national debt has surpassed a record $23 trillion, the US Treasury Department data revealed.

As of October 31, the US national debt surpassed $23 trillion, the Treasury Department's data showed on Friday.

The Peter G.

Peterson Foundation said in a separate press release that the interest paid on the US Federal debt will total nearly $6 trillion over the next decade.

The United States spends $1 billion every day on paying the interest, the release pointed out.

In addition, the Peter G. Peterson Foundation calculated that the US federal debt amounts to $179,000 per household or $70,000 per person.