US National Debt Tops $31 Trillion For First Time In History - Treasury Data

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The United States national debt reached a new historical milestone as it topped $31 trillion for the first time in history, Treasury Department data showed on Tuesday.

According to the data, as of Monday, the total outstanding US national debt has reached $31,123,887,781,401,34.

The new record-high comes after the debt level rose above $30 trillion for the first time in February 2022, reaching $30.012 trillion as government spending surged amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

