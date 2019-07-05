US National Security Adviser Praises Seizure of Iranian Tanker in Gibraltar

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton called the seizure of the Iranian tanker believed to be carrying oil to Syria by Gibraltar and UK marines "excellent news."

On Thursday, the law enforcement of Gibraltar, the United Kingdom's overseas territory, assisted by the UK Royal Marines, detained a supertanker loaded with crude oil. Madrid said the vessel had been seized at the request of the United States. The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in its turn, has summoned UK Ambassador in Tehran Rob Macaire to express its decisive protest over the seizure of the oil tanker.

"Excellent news: UK has detained the supertanker Grace I laden with Iranian oil bound for Syria in violation of EU sanctions. America & our allies will continue to prevent regimes in Tehran & Damascus from profiting off this illicit trade," Bolton wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Local media have reported that the Grace 1 tanker had 2 million barrels of oil on board. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has reportedly confirmed that that the vessel was carrying oil originating from Iran.

Notably, the Gibraltar authorities cited EU sanctions to detain the tanker, despite the fact that the United States has imposed numerous rounds of its own restrictions against both Syria and Iran. Particularly, Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said that his government "had reasons to believe" that the tanker had been en route to the Banyas Refinery, which belonged to an entity that was subject to the EU sanctions against Syria.