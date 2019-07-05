UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US National Security Adviser Praises Seizure Of Iranian Tanker In Gibraltar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:20 AM

US National Security Adviser Praises Seizure of Iranian Tanker in Gibraltar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton called the seizure of the Iranian tanker believed to be carrying oil to Syria by Gibraltar and UK marines "excellent news."

On Thursday, the law enforcement of Gibraltar, the United Kingdom's overseas territory, assisted by the UK Royal Marines, detained a supertanker loaded with crude oil. Madrid said the vessel had been seized at the request of the United States. The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in its turn, has summoned UK Ambassador in Tehran Rob Macaire to express its decisive protest over the seizure of the oil tanker.

"Excellent news: UK has detained the supertanker Grace I laden with Iranian oil bound for Syria in violation of EU sanctions. America & our allies will continue to prevent regimes in Tehran & Damascus from profiting off this illicit trade," Bolton wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Local media have reported that the Grace 1 tanker had 2 million barrels of oil on board. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has reportedly confirmed that that the vessel was carrying oil originating from Iran.

Notably, the Gibraltar authorities cited EU sanctions to detain the tanker, despite the fact that the United States has imposed numerous rounds of its own restrictions against both Syria and Iran. Particularly, Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said that his government "had reasons to believe" that the tanker had been en route to the Banyas Refinery, which belonged to an entity that was subject to the EU sanctions against Syria.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Protest Chief Minister Syria Iran Osama Bin Laden Twitter Damascus Oil Gibraltar Tehran Madrid United Kingdom United States Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

NCM issues weather forecasts for next five days

38 minutes ago

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

2 hours ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

3 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

2 hours ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

2 hours ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.