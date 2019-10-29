UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Natural Gas Exports Double In First 6 Months Of 2019 - Energy Department

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

US Natural Gas Exports Double in First 6 Months of 2019 - Energy Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Exports of US natural gas, aided by the opening of new liquefied gas export terminals, doubled in the first half of this year, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday.

"From January through June of 2019, US net natural gas exports averaged 4.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), more than double the average net exports in 2018 (2.0 Bcf/d)," the report said.

Much of the increase resulted from new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities coming online, including two new liquefaction units - referred to as trains - that came online in the first half of 2019, in the US states of Louisiana and Texas, the releases said.

Total US exports of LNG through the first half of 2019 were 37 percent higher compared with the same period in 2018, the report added.

Although US LNG exports grew substantially, most US natural gas exports continue to be transported in pipelines to Canada and Mexico, according to the report.

In every month from April through August, US natural gas exports by pipeline exceeded natural gas imports by pipeline, the longest consecutive stretch on record of pipeline exports exceeding imports, the report said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Canada Same Mexico January April June August Gas 2018 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

2 hours ago

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, com ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

2 hours ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

3 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

3 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.