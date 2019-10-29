US Natural Gas Exports Double in First 6 Months of 2019 - Energy Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Exports of US natural gas, aided by the opening of new liquefied gas export terminals, doubled in the first half of this year, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday.

"From January through June of 2019, US net natural gas exports averaged 4.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), more than double the average net exports in 2018 (2.0 Bcf/d)," the report said.

Much of the increase resulted from new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities coming online, including two new liquefaction units - referred to as trains - that came online in the first half of 2019, in the US states of Louisiana and Texas, the releases said.

Total US exports of LNG through the first half of 2019 were 37 percent higher compared with the same period in 2018, the report added.

Although US LNG exports grew substantially, most US natural gas exports continue to be transported in pipelines to Canada and Mexico, according to the report.

In every month from April through August, US natural gas exports by pipeline exceeded natural gas imports by pipeline, the longest consecutive stretch on record of pipeline exports exceeding imports, the report said.