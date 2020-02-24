UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Natural Gas Inventories To Reach Record Highs By October - Energy Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:05 PM

US Natural Gas Inventories to Reach Record Highs by October - Energy Agency

Natural gas in storage is expected to hit record highs in the United States by the end of October from the combination of mild winter weather and unbridled output, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an outlook published Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Natural gas in storage is expected to hit record highs in the United States by the end of October from the combination of mild winter weather and unbridled output, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an outlook published Monday.

"EIA forecasts that the Lower 48 states' working natural gas in storage will end the 2019-20 winter heating season (November 1-March 31) at 1.935 billion cubic feet (bcf), with 12 percent more inventory than the previous five-year average," the agency said in its February Short-Term Energy Outlook.

The EIA attributed the rise to mild winter temperatures that led to smaller withdrawals from gas from storage, adding that this was compounded by continued strong production in the fuel.

US natural gas inventories were already high when the winter heating cycle began, the EIA said.

As of October 11, 2019, total gas in storage surpassed the previous five-year average - an indicator of typical storage levels - for the first time since mid-2017, the EIA said.

Inventories began the heating season on October 31, 2019 at 3.725 bcf, the agency added.

"EIA expects withdrawals from working natural gas storage to total 1.790 bcf at the end of March 2020," the EIA said. "If realized, this would be the least natural gas withdrawn during a heating season since the winter of 2015-16, when temperatures were also mild."

US natural gas futures hit three-week lows in New York trading on Monday, hovering at under $1.85 per million metric British thermal units as weather forecasts indicated warmer-than-usual temperatures for this time of year.

It is not known how demand for gas will fare during the summer, when the fuel is used to generate power required for cooling.

The EIA said while it expected current low prices of gas to de-incentivize production this year, resulting in lower output, inventories were still seen exceeding the previous five-year average for the remainder of 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather New York United States February March October November Gas 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Newspaper editors discuss ways of enhancing joint ..

23 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund signs $25 million project financing a ..

23 minutes ago

PPP, PMLN leaders always form govts with deal, NRO ..

3 minutes ago

Specific gut bacteria may be linked to high BP

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister honest, man of principle : Amir Jah ..

3 minutes ago

UPDATE - US Film Mogul Weinstein Found Guilty of C ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.