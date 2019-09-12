US Natural Gas Output Sets New Record in August Despite Low Prices - Energy Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) US natural gas production continued to rise in August, setting a new record despite an ongoing plunge in prices, the Energy Information Administration said in a report on Thursday.

"Natural gas production also set a new monthly record in August, averaging more than 91 Bcf/d [billion cubic feet per day] for the first time," the report said. "Record growth in US natural gas production continues to put downward pressure on prices.

Production increased by 7.1 Bcf/d, or 8 percent, between August 2018 and August 2019, led by production gains primarily in the country's northeast, the report said.

Meanwhile, prices continued to decline despite high levels of natural gas exports and increased consumption in the electric generation sector, the also said.

Benchmark prices averaged $2.40 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in June and $2.37/MMBtu in July - the lowest monthly averages for June and July since 1999 - as growth in natural gas production continued to offset growth in consumption, the report added.

The Energy Information Administration predicted prices would increase through the remainder of the year, ultimately averaging $2.55/MMBtu in December.