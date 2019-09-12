UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Natural Gas Output Sets New Record In August Despite Low Prices - Energy Department

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

US Natural Gas Output Sets New Record in August Despite Low Prices - Energy Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) US natural gas production continued to rise in August, setting a new record despite an ongoing plunge in prices, the Energy Information Administration said in a report on Thursday.

"Natural gas production also set a new monthly record in August, averaging more than 91 Bcf/d [billion cubic feet per day] for the first time," the report said. "Record growth in US natural gas production continues to put downward pressure on prices.

Production increased by 7.1 Bcf/d, or 8 percent, between August 2018 and August 2019, led by production gains primarily in the country's northeast, the report said.

Meanwhile, prices continued to decline despite high levels of natural gas exports and increased consumption in the electric generation sector, the also said.

Benchmark prices averaged $2.40 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in June and $2.37/MMBtu in July - the lowest monthly averages for June and July since 1999 - as growth in natural gas production continued to offset growth in consumption, the report added.

The Energy Information Administration predicted prices would increase through the remainder of the year, ultimately averaging $2.55/MMBtu in December.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports June July August December Gas 2018 2019 Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

2 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

3 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

3 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

3 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.