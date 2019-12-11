US Natural Gas Production Growth to Slow in 2020 - Energy information Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) US natural gas production is set to grow by just over three percent in 2020 versus this year's 10 percent as the largest producer of the fuel grapples with changes in pricing and drilling, a US Energy Information Administration (EIA) report showed.

"The 2020 natural gas production forecast will average 95.1 billion cubic feet per day," the EIA said in its December Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday. "EIA expects production growth to slow in 2020 because of the lag between changes in price and changes in future drilling activity."

The United States surpassed Russia in 2011 to become the world's largest producer of natural gas.

The EIA said US gas production has been at a record this year, with August output reaching 111.427 million cubic feet per day versus the July level of 109.170 million cubic feet per day.

For all of 2019, US dry natural gas production was expected to average over 92 billion cubic feet, the EIA said.

That was a 10% growth from 2018, the agency said, putting last year's production at 86.45 billion cubic feet.

The EIA's forecast of 95.1 billion cubic feet for 2020 means that next year's growth would be just 3.1 billion cubic feet above 2019, accounting for a rise of 3.4 percent.