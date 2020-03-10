UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Natural Gas Production Sets New Record With 10% Increase In 2019 - Energy Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:45 PM

US Natural Gas Production Sets New Record With 10% Increase in 2019 - Energy Dept.

US natural gas output grew by 9.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2019, a 10 percent increase from the previous year and the highest amount ever recorded, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US natural gas output grew by 9.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2019, a 10 percent increase from the previous year and the highest amount ever recorded, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday.

"US natural gas production measured as gross withdrawals (the most comprehensive measure of natural gas production) averaged 111.5 Bcf/d in 2019, the highest volume on record," a press release summarizing the report said.

US natural gas production, when measured as marketed natural gas production and dry natural gas production, also reached new highs at 99.

2 Bcf/d and 92.2 Bcf/d, respectively, the release added.

As natural gas production increased, the volume of natural gas exports - both through pipelines and as liquefied natural gas - increased for the fifth consecutive year. Both reached record monthly highs in December 2019 of 8.4 Bcf/d and 7.1 Bcf/d, respectively, according to the release.

The US became a net natural gas exporter in 2017 for the first time in almost 60 years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports December Gas 2017 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

AED204.86 bn worth of 4.232 mln cheques handled by ..

20 minutes ago

Diligent testing reveals 15 new COVID-19 cases, in ..

49 minutes ago

5 more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

50 minutes ago

US delegation reviews 'security system' at Islamab ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police arrested proclaimed offender

4 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee Chairman postpones meeti ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.