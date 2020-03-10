US Natural Gas Production Sets New Record With 10% Increase in 2019 - Energy Dept.

US natural gas output grew by 9.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2019, a 10 percent increase from the previous year and the highest amount ever recorded, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US natural gas output grew by 9.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2019, a 10 percent increase from the previous year and the highest amount ever recorded, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday.

"US natural gas production measured as gross withdrawals (the most comprehensive measure of natural gas production) averaged 111.5 Bcf/d in 2019, the highest volume on record," a press release summarizing the report said.

US natural gas production, when measured as marketed natural gas production and dry natural gas production, also reached new highs at 99.

2 Bcf/d and 92.2 Bcf/d, respectively, the release added.

As natural gas production increased, the volume of natural gas exports - both through pipelines and as liquefied natural gas - increased for the fifth consecutive year. Both reached record monthly highs in December 2019 of 8.4 Bcf/d and 7.1 Bcf/d, respectively, according to the release.

The US became a net natural gas exporter in 2017 for the first time in almost 60 years.