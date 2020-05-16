UrduPoint.com
US Natural Gas Production To Drop By 5% Due To COVID-19 Crisis - Energy Information Agency

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:35 AM

US Natural Gas Production to Drop by 5% Due to COVID-19 Crisis - Energy Information Agency

US output of natural gas will drop by 5 percent this year due to restrictions imposed to reduce COVID-19 infections and deaths, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) US output of natural gas will drop by 5 percent this year due to restrictions imposed to reduce COVID-19 infections and deaths, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Friday.

"US marketed natural gas production will decrease by 5% in 2020 because of a weakening economic outlook from the impact of efforts to reduce the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). EIA expects US marketed natural gas production to average 94.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2020, down from 99.

2 Bcf/d in 2019," the report said.

Stay at home orders and business closings to combat the pandemic have produced a spate of abysmal economic indicators, including a report on Thursday showing that 36 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits since the pandemic hit the US in late February.

Even before the pandemic, EIA expected natural gas production to flatten due to a glut in supplies that followed production records in 2018 and 2019, which outpaced growth in demand, the release added.

