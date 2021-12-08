US Natural Gas Seen Averaging Just Under $4 Per MMBtu in 2022 - EIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The spot price of US natural gas is expected to average just below $4 per mmBtu, or million metric British thermal units, in 2022 as rising production and lower consumption weigh on a fuel that hit seven-year highs recently, the Energy Information Administration said Tuesday.

"The Henry Hub spot price averages $4.58/MMBtu from December 2021 through February 2022 in our forecast," the EIA said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook, or STEO, published monthly.

February onward, the spot price is expected to generally decline through next year, averaging $3.98 per mmBtu amid rising production offset by steady growth in exports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, the EIA said.

The agency noted that gas prices averaged $5.

05 in November, and $5.51 in October after hitting a 2014 high of $6.47 that month due to a supply squeeze.

Since then, it has fallen more than 40%, hovering at $3.70 in Thursday's trade.

The EIA cited mild weather across much of the United States, that resulted in less use of natural gas for heating, as the reason for the decline.

It said global demand for LNG has, however, remained relatively high, limiting some of the downward pressure on the spot price.

The EIA expects natural gas production to average 96 billion cubic feet per day in 2022, versus this year's forecast for an average of 93.34 billion cubic feet.

LNG exports were, meanwhile, expected to reach 11.5 billion cubic feet daily in 2022, up 17% from levels forecast for this year.