US Natural Gas Supply to Stay Tight Through 2022-23 Winter Cycle - Energy Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

Supply of US natural gas is expected to stay tight through the 2022-23 winter cycle as higher demand offsets production, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Supply of US natural gas is expected to stay tight through the 2022-23 winter cycle as higher demand offsets production, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said on Thursday.

"Winter 2022-2023 demand for natural gas is expected to increase 2.4% over winter 2021-2022 levels to 121.2 bcfd (billion cubic feet per day), driven primarily by growth in demand for natural gas exports," FERC said in its 2022-2023 Winter Assessment report.

An anticipated growth in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and a rise in pipeline exports to Mexico could lead to greater US gas shipments for this year, the report said.

FERC explained in the report that dry natural gas production itself is forecast to increase by 3.2% over the winter 2021-2022 levels ad reach an estimated 99.1 bcfd.

FERC also said that natural gas storage withdrawals for the current season is expected to take place from November to March are forecast to a total 2 trillion cubic feet (tcf) - some 11.1%, or 250 bcfd, less than the 2021-2022 withdrawal season.

"The reduced withdrawals will partially offset the anticipated gains in production and contribute to continuing supply-demand tightness," the report said.

The FERC demand outlook, however, jars with market fundamentals as seen by some independent gas analysts, the report said.

A consensus of these analysts' views show that storage-wise, the amount in hold could be between 3,550 and 3,600 bcf by the first of November. A year ago, storage was higher at between 3,611 and 3,644 bcf.

If the current temperature forecasts continue to show a warmish first half of November, then gas storage totals may continue to grow and top 3.6 tcf, the consensus view of these analysts show.

In addition, there is one significant difference this year as compared to the last: Dry gas production hovering at around 100 bcfd is at least 6 bcfd higher year-over-year, which is a significant bearish catalyst.

Similar to last year, the forecasts for the 2022-23 winter season coming from at least a dozen long-range weather models and several private and government forecast services call for a generally mild winter for the United States as well as most of Europe.