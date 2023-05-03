US Navy Says Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Seized Oil Tanker in Strait of Hormuz

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized an oil tanker under the flag of Panama in the Strait of Hormuz, US Naval Forces Central Command said on Wednesday.

"On May 3 at approximately 6:20 a.m. local time, Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi was seized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

According to the US Navy, the oil tanker was en route from Dubai to the Fujairah port, when it was forced to reverse course and head toward Iran.

"The oil tanker departed Dubai and was transiting from the Arabian Gulf toward the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates when a dozen IRGCN fast-attack craft swarmed the vessel in the middle of the strait. The IRGCN subsequently forced the oil tanker to reverse course and head toward Iranian territorial waters off the coast of Bandar 'Abbas, Iran," the statement said.

The US Navy believes that Iran's actions violate the international law and disrupt regional security and stability.