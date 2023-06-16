UrduPoint.com

US Needs 'Below-Trend' Growth, Softer Labor Market To See 2% Inflation Again - Fed Report

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 09:41 PM

US Needs 'Below-Trend' Growth, Softer Labor Market to See 2% Inflation Again - Fed Report

The US economy needs to see underwhelming growth and less impressive labor market growth for inflation to return to the Federal Reserve's long-held target of 2% per annum, the central bank said in an economic report released Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The US economy needs to see underwhelming growth and less impressive labor market growth for inflation to return to the Federal Reserve's long-held target of 2% per annum, the central bank said in an economic report released Friday.

"Although inflation has slowed since the middle of last year as supply bottlenecks eased and energy prices declined, it remains well above the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) objective of 2 percent," the Fed said. "The labor market remains extremely tight, with robust job gains, the unemployment rate at historically low levels, and nominal wage growth slowing but still elevated."

The central bank said that while real gross domestic product (GDP) growth picked up in the second half of 2022, underlying momentum in the economy likely remained subdued.

"Bringing inflation back to 2 percent will likely require a period of below-trend growth and some softening of labor market conditions," the Fed said in its twice-yearly Monetary Policy Report.

The Fed's Summary of Economic Projections released at its latest FOMC meeting this week showed GDP growing by 1% versus its 0.4% estimate in March. Officials at the central bank also were more optimistic about unemployment, seeing a jobless rate of 4.1% by the year's end compared to the 4.5% it forecast in March. Despite its conservative outlook on employment, the actual jobless rate in May stood at 3.7%.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI), the broadest gauge of US inflation, grew by 4% in the year to May, expanding at its slowest pace in more than two years.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, meanwhile, grew by 4.4% in the year to April.

Both are, however, way above the Fed's long-term inflation target of just 2% per annum.

The labor market is the juggernaut of the US economy, adding hundreds of thousands of jobs a month over the past three years after initially losing 20 million to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fed has a mandate of ensuring "maximum employment" through a jobless rate of 4% or below, and keeping inflation "manageable." The last was a task easily achieved before the COVID-19 breakout, when prices expanded less than 2% a year. The pandemic and the trillions of dollars of relief spending by the government, however, triggered runaway inflation since mid-2021.

While policy-makers over the world typically celebrate on seeing good jobs numbers, the Fed is in a different predicament. The central bank wishes to see an easing of conditions that are a little "too good" now for the economy's own good � in this case, unemployment at more than 50-year lows and average monthly wages that have grown without stop since March 2021.

Such job security and earnings have cushioned many Americans from the worst price pressures since the 1980s and encouraged them to continue spending, further feeding inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Job Bank Price March April May Market From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report

1 minute ago
 Council of EU Says Reviewed Fresh Report on EU-NAT ..

Council of EU Says Reviewed Fresh Report on EU-NATO Cooperation

1 minute ago
 Russia Will Continue Its Support to Mali, Includin ..

Russia Will Continue Its Support to Mali, Including Help With Security Needs - N ..

13 minutes ago
 Russian President Says Zelenskyy Covers for Neo-Na ..

Russian President Says Zelenskyy Covers for Neo-Nazis With His Actions

6 minutes ago
 Russia to Host Ministerial Meeting With GCC in Jul ..

Russia to Host Ministerial Meeting With GCC in July - Lavrov

6 minutes ago
 52 Kissan Sahulat Centre's operational to help far ..

52 Kissan Sahulat Centre's operational to help farmers maximize cotton productio ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.