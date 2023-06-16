US Needs 'Below-Trend' Growth, Softer Labor Market to See 2% Inflation Again - Fed Report

The US economy needs to see underwhelming growth and less impressive labor market growth for inflation to return to the Federal Reserve's long-held target of 2% per annum, the central bank said in an economic report released Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The US economy needs to see underwhelming growth and less impressive labor market growth for inflation to return to the Federal Reserve's long-held target of 2% per annum, the central bank said in an economic report released Friday.

"Although inflation has slowed since the middle of last year as supply bottlenecks eased and energy prices declined, it remains well above the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) objective of 2 percent," the Fed said. "The labor market remains extremely tight, with robust job gains, the unemployment rate at historically low levels, and nominal wage growth slowing but still elevated."

The central bank said that while real gross domestic product (GDP) growth picked up in the second half of 2022, underlying momentum in the economy likely remained subdued.

"Bringing inflation back to 2 percent will likely require a period of below-trend growth and some softening of labor market conditions," the Fed said in its twice-yearly Monetary Policy Report.

The Fed's Summary of Economic Projections released at its latest FOMC meeting this week showed GDP growing by 1% versus its 0.4% estimate in March. Officials at the central bank also were more optimistic about unemployment, seeing a jobless rate of 4.1% by the year's end compared to the 4.5% it forecast in March. Despite its conservative outlook on employment, the actual jobless rate in May stood at 3.7%.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI), the broadest gauge of US inflation, grew by 4% in the year to May, expanding at its slowest pace in more than two years.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, meanwhile, grew by 4.4% in the year to April.

Both are, however, way above the Fed's long-term inflation target of just 2% per annum.

The labor market is the juggernaut of the US economy, adding hundreds of thousands of jobs a month over the past three years after initially losing 20 million to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fed has a mandate of ensuring "maximum employment" through a jobless rate of 4% or below, and keeping inflation "manageable." The last was a task easily achieved before the COVID-19 breakout, when prices expanded less than 2% a year. The pandemic and the trillions of dollars of relief spending by the government, however, triggered runaway inflation since mid-2021.

While policy-makers over the world typically celebrate on seeing good jobs numbers, the Fed is in a different predicament. The central bank wishes to see an easing of conditions that are a little "too good" now for the economy's own good � in this case, unemployment at more than 50-year lows and average monthly wages that have grown without stop since March 2021.

Such job security and earnings have cushioned many Americans from the worst price pressures since the 1980s and encouraged them to continue spending, further feeding inflation.